    Airman becomes first resource officer to Eglin Elementary [Image 1 of 3]

    Airman becomes first resource officer to Eglin Elementary

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Cheryl Sawyers 

    Eglin Air Force Base

    Staff Sgt. Justin Hogg, 96th Security Forces Squadron, visits with students about his new position over their lunch break Jan. 13 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Hogg is the School Resource Officer for Eglin Elementary School and is in charge of providing security and crime prevention services on the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo/Cheryl Sawyers)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 11:03
    Photo ID: 3100991
    VIRIN: 170113-F-VJ838-002
    Resolution: 3000x3372
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman becomes first resource officer to Eglin Elementary [Image 1 of 3], by Cheryl Sawyers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    airmen
    eglin
    air force base
    florida
    air force
    airman
    33 fighter wing
    96 test wing
    53rd wing

