Airman becomes first resource officer to Eglin Elementary

Staff Sgt. Justin Hogg, 96th Security Forces Squadron, visits with students about his new position over their lunch break Jan. 13 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Hogg is the School Resource Officer for Eglin Elementary School and is in charge of providing security and crime prevention services on the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo/Cheryl Sawyers)

