Two Airmen from the 5th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron, grease points on the nose landing gear of a C-17 Globemaster III during a post-flight inspection at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Jan. 13, 2017. The squadron flies an average of 2,500 sorties a year, moving 180,000 personnel and 80,000 tons of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
|01.12.2017
|01.17.2017 09:19
|3100924
|170113-F-CA297-092
|5196x3712
|1.42 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
|0
This work, 5th EAMS keeps C-17s ready for fight [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
5th EAMS keeps C-17s ready for fight
