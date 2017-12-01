(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    5th EAMS keeps C-17s ready for fight [Image 1 of 5]

    5th EAMS keeps C-17s ready for fight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Park 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Two Airmen from the 5th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron, grease points on the nose landing gear of a C-17 Globemaster III during a post-flight inspection at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Jan. 13, 2017. The squadron flies an average of 2,500 sorties a year, moving 180,000 personnel and 80,000 tons of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 09:19
    Photo ID: 3100924
    VIRIN: 170113-F-CA297-092
    Resolution: 5196x3712
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th EAMS keeps C-17s ready for fight [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    5th EAMS keeps C-17s ready for fight

    TAGS

    C-17

