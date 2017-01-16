(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3ABCT: Shots fired [Image 2 of 10]

    3ABCT: Shots fired

    SWIETOZOW, POLAND

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hughes 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    A U.S. Army tank crew member, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, participates in a M1A2 Main Battle Tank Live Fire Accuracy Screening Test at Presidential Range in Swietozow, Poland, January 16, 2017. The arrival of 3rd Arm. Bde. Cmbt. Tm., 4th Inf. Div., marked the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. The vehicles and equipment, totaling more than 2,700 pieces, were shipped to Poland for certification before deploying across Europe for use in training with partner nations. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Timothy D. Hughes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 12:14
    Photo ID: 3100216
    VIRIN: 170116-A-XH946-185
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: SWIETOZOW, PL
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3ABCT: Shots fired [Image 1 of 10], by SSG Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    3ABCT: Shots Fired
    3ABCT: Shots fired
    3ABCT: Shots fired
    3ABCT: Shots fired
    3ABCT: Shots fired
    3ABCT: Shots fired
    3ABCT: Shots fired
    3ABCT: Shots fired
    3ABCT: Shots fired
    3ABCT: Shots fired

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    4ID
    multinational
    4th Infantry Division
    allies
    Poland
    Fort Carson
    U.S. Army Europe
    bilateral
    U.S. Army
    readiness
    USA
    Colorado
    training
    OAR
    3ABCT
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    3rd. Arm. Bde. Combat. Tm.
    Staff Sgt. Timothy D. Hughes

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT