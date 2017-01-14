An infantry squad pulls security during the training exercise, NTC 17-03, National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 13, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Sgt. Jason A. Young / Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2017 19:31
|Photo ID:
|3099857
|VIRIN:
|170114-A-IN286-027
|Resolution:
|3861x2574
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|FT. IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NTC 17-03 [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Jason Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
