Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force Color Guard participate in the Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Daymeon Evans)

Date Taken: 01.15.2017 Date Posted: 01.15.2017 Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US This work, Units rehearse for 2017 inaugural parade, by SPC Daymeon Evans, identified by DVIDS