Alligator Dagger: I Beam and Tank Maintenance

DJIBOUTI (Dec. 8, 2016) U.S. Marines with Tank Platoon, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct tank maintenance during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 8. Maintenance checks are done around the clock to ensure equipment is operating safely and efficiently and to ensure the safe conduct of training evolutions. The unilateral exercise provides an opportunity for the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 11th MEU to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The 11th MEU is currently supporting the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operation’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachery C. Laning)

