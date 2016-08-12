(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alligator Dagger: I Beam and Tank Maintenance [Image 2 of 2]

    Alligator Dagger: I Beam and Tank Maintenance

    DJIBOUTI

    12.08.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachery Laning 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    DJIBOUTI (Dec. 8, 2016) U.S. Marines with Tank Platoon, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct tank maintenance during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 8. Maintenance checks are done around the clock to ensure equipment is operating safely and efficiently and to ensure the safe conduct of training evolutions. The unilateral exercise provides an opportunity for the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 11th MEU to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The 11th MEU is currently supporting the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operation’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachery C. Laning)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2016
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 09:27
    Photo ID: 3099362
    VIRIN: 161208-M-SA496-300
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 513.98 KB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alligator Dagger: I Beam and Tank Maintenance [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Zachery Laning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Alligator Dagger: I Beam and Tank Maintenance
    Alligator Dagger: I Beam and Tank Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Bravo Company
    Djibouti
    Africa
    logistics
    USMC
    Pacific
    Alpha
    Bravo
    United States Marine Corps
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Amphibious Ready Group
    Charlie
    Combat Logistics Battalion
    Combat Camera
    Marines
    ARG
    U.S. Navy
    training
    deployment
    Battalion Landing Team
    Arta Beach
    CLB-11
    Combat Logistics Detachment
    Beach Master Unit
    BLT
    BMU
    Amphibious Squadron 5
    PHIBRON 5
    Alligator Dagger
    CLD-113

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT