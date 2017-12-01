A Georgia National Guardsman of the 165th Quartermaster Company exits a C-130 of the 156th Airlift Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard during an airborne training mission at Fort Stewart, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2017 23:27
|Photo ID:
|3099220
|VIRIN:
|170112-A-AQ105-200
|Resolution:
|2722x1948
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Check Canopy [Image 1 of 4], by CPT William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
