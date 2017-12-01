(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Check Canopy [Image 3 of 4]

    Check Canopy

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Capt. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    A Georgia National Guardsman of the 165th Quartermaster Company exits a C-130 of the 156th Airlift Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard during an airborne training mission at Fort Stewart, Ga.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.14.2017 23:27
    Photo ID: 3099220
    VIRIN: 170112-A-AQ105-200
    Resolution: 2722x1948
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Check Canopy [Image 1 of 4], by CPT William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Off the Ramp
    JMPI
    Check Canopy
    Out the Door

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    JTAC
    Georgia Guard
    PRANG
    Army Training
    Airborne
    Army National Guard
    FSGA
    National Guard images

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT