'Iron Brigade' participates in Polish celebration

ZAGAN, Poland— A Polish boy holds an American flag during a ceremony during a Safe Poland Day celebration, Jan. 14, in Zagan, Poland. The celebration was an opportunity for the Polish citizens to welcome the Soldiers of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. The 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr)

Date Taken: 01.14.2017