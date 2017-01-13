(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    We All Have a Role, How PA Supports the AF Mission

    We All Have a Role, How PA Supports the AF Mission

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Tisha Wilkerson 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Megan Reed, 17th Training Wing Public Affairs broadcast journalist, gathers b-roll of the grand opening of a coffee shop on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, January 13, 2016. The Public Affairs office covers events happening on or off base that impact Godfellow. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Tisha Wilkerson/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 16:02
    Photo ID: 3098556
    VIRIN: 170113-F-ZB733-0102
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We All Have a Role, How PA Supports the AF Mission [Image 1 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Tisha Wilkerson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    We All Have a Role, How PA Supports the AF Mission

    AF
    air force
    Goodfellow AFB
    goodfellow

