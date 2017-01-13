U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Megan Reed, 17th Training Wing Public Affairs broadcast journalist, gathers b-roll of the grand opening of a coffee shop on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, January 13, 2016. The Public Affairs office covers events happening on or off base that impact Godfellow. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Tisha Wilkerson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 16:02
|Photo ID:
|3098556
|VIRIN:
|170113-F-ZB733-0102
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, We All Have a Role, How PA Supports the AF Mission [Image 1 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Tisha Wilkerson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
