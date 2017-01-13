(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Press secretary, acting ASD for international affairs brief reporters

    Press secretary, acting ASD for international affairs brief reporters

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs

    Elissa Slotkin, acting assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, conducts a press briefing with reporters at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2017. (DOD photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Press secretary, acting ASD for international affairs brief reporters [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Department of Defense
    briefing
    Pentagon
    Press Secretary
    Peter Cook

