Minnesota Command Chief Master Sgt. Luke Retirement

Brig. Gen. David D. Hamlar (left), Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Minnesota National Guard, affixes the Legion of Merit onto Minnesota State Command Chief Master Sgt. Gary M. Luke during Luke’s retirement ceremony, Jan. 6, 2017 in Duluth, Minn. Luke retired after more than 30 years of military service, including serving in the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National photo by Tech. Sgt. Brett R. Ewald)
