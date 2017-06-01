(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Minnesota Command Chief Master Sgt. Luke Retirement [Image 4 of 4]

    Minnesota Command Chief Master Sgt. Luke Retirement

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brett Ewald 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. David D. Hamlar (left), Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Minnesota National Guard, affixes the Legion of Merit onto Minnesota State Command Chief Master Sgt. Gary M. Luke during Luke’s retirement ceremony, Jan. 6, 2017 in Duluth, Minn. Luke retired after more than 30 years of military service, including serving in the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National photo by Tech. Sgt. Brett R. Ewald)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 12:24
    Photo ID: 3097810
    VIRIN: 170106-Z-OW899-037
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Minnesota Command Chief Master Sgt. Luke Retirement [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Brett Ewald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Minnesota
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota Air National Guard

