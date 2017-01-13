Secretary of the Navy Award Ceremony

The Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, middle right, poses for a photo with four Marines and one Sailor following an awards ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017. The four Marines and one Sailor included, from left to right, Staff Sgt. Michael Mendoza, who received a Navy Cross; and Master Sgt. Steven Davis; HM1 Michael Atkinson; Sgt. Nicholas Brandau; and Sgt. Edward Huth, who were each awarded a Silver Star for their actions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)

Date Taken: 01.13.2017
Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US