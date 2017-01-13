(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Secretary of the Navy Award Ceremony [Image 1 of 10]

    Secretary of the Navy Award Ceremony

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jered Stone 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    The Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, middle right, poses for a photo with four Marines and one Sailor following an awards ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017. The four Marines and one Sailor included, from left to right, Staff Sgt. Michael Mendoza, who received a Navy Cross; and Master Sgt. Steven Davis; HM1 Michael Atkinson; Sgt. Nicholas Brandau; and Sgt. Edward Huth, who were each awarded a Silver Star for their actions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 10:42
    Photo ID: 3097655
    VIRIN: 170113-M-WP334-0107
    Resolution: 5008x3338
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Navy Award Ceremony [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Jered Stone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Navy Cross
    Ray Mabus
    SECNAV
    silver star
    MCAS Cherry Point
    2d MAW

