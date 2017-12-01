3rd Marine Division Wide Motivational Run

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Richard L. Simcock II, commanding officer, 3rd Marine Division, addresses approximately 2,500 Marines and Sailors following a division wide motivational run at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12, 2017. Simcock, a native of San Mateo, California, applauded the accomplishments of each Marine and Sailor of the division during his time in the command and thanked them for their service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Cody Hastings Shepard)

