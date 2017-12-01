(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd Marine Division Wide Motivational Run [Image 1 of 3]

    3rd Marine Division Wide Motivational Run

    CAMP HANSEN, JAPAN

    01.12.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Richard L. Simcock II, commanding officer, 3rd Marine Division, addresses approximately 2,500 Marines and Sailors following a division wide motivational run at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12, 2017. Simcock, a native of San Mateo, California, applauded the accomplishments of each Marine and Sailor of the division during his time in the command and thanked them for their service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Cody Hastings Shepard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 01:22
    Photo ID: 3095197
    VIRIN: 170112-M-ST049-006
    Resolution: 2704x1520
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, JP 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Marine Division Wide Motivational Run [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    3rd Marine Division Wide Motivational Run
    3rd Marine Division Wide Motivational Run
    3rd Marine Division Wide Motivational Run

    TAGS

    JAPAN
    OKINAWA
    GENERAL
    RECON
    COMMANDING OFFICER
    CAMP HANSEN
    CAB
    COLOR GUARD
    MAJOR GENERAL
    4TH MARINES
    12TH MARINES
    PAO
    RUN
    SAILORS
    COMBAT CAMERA
    MARINES
    INFANTRY
    HQBN
    MARDIV
    3d Marine Division
    MOTO
    JESUS MCCLOUD

