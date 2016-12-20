(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Gifts packaged for Idaho State Veterans Home [Image 8 of 14]

    Gifts packaged for Idaho State Veterans Home

    ID, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Winn 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 124th Fighter Wing load gifts onto a truck bound for the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise, Idaho December 20, 2016. Gifts are purchased and wrapped each year for residents of the veterans home and delivered to them just prior to the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. John Winn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 14:39
    Photo ID: 3094215
    VIRIN: 161220-Z-KV728-0049
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 17.53 MB
    Location: ID, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gifts packaged for Idaho State Veterans Home [Image 1 of 14], by TSgt John Winn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Gifts packaged for Idaho State Veterans Home
    Gifts packaged for Idaho State Veterans Home
    Gifts packaged for Idaho State Veterans Home
    Gifts packaged for Idaho State Veterans Home
    Gifts packaged for Idaho State Veterans Home
    Gifts packaged for Idaho State Veterans Home
    Gifts packaged for Idaho State Veterans Home
    Gifts packaged for Idaho State Veterans Home
    Gifts packaged for Idaho State Veterans Home
    Gifts packaged for Idaho State Veterans Home
    Gifts packaged for Idaho State Veterans Home
    Gifts packaged for Idaho State Veterans Home
    Gifts packaged for Idaho State Veterans Home
    Gifts packaged for Idaho State Veterans Home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    idaho ANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT