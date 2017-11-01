(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ‘Silver Lions’ offload vehicles and get ready for training [Image 2 of 4]

    ‘Silver Lions’ offload vehicles and get ready for training

    TRZEBIEN, POLAND

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Corinna Baltos 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    TRZEBIEN, Poland – Staff Sgt. Tim Meahl, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 68th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, untangles a cable during a preventive maintenance check on the vehicle Jan. 11, 2017. The tank had spent nearly two months in storage as it was shipped from Fort Carson, Colo. to Poland where it will be used as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. 1-68 AR has begun a nine-month rotation to Eastern Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Rotating U.S.-based units through the European theater on a heel-to-toe rotation exercises our ability to assemble forces quickly, familiarizes Soldiers with their multinational counterparts while in a complex security environment and demonstrates deterrence.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 11:13
    Photo ID: 3093856
    VIRIN: 170111-A-XQ291-850
    Resolution: 2136x3216
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: TRZEBIEN, PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Silver Lions’ offload vehicles and get ready for training [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    ‘Silver Lions’ offload vehicles and get ready for training
    ‘Silver Lions’ offload vehicles and get ready for training
    ‘Silver Lions’ offload vehicles and get ready for training
    ‘Silver Lions’ offload vehicles and get ready for training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ‘Silver Lions’ offload vehicles and get ready for training

    TAGS

    3rd Battalion
    4th Infantry Division
    29th Field Artillery Regiment
    USAREUR
    3-29 Field Artillery
    USAEUR
    3RD Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve
    STRONG EUROPE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT