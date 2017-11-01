‘Silver Lions’ offload vehicles and get ready for training

TRZEBIEN, Poland – Staff Sgt. Tim Meahl, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 68th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, untangles a cable during a preventive maintenance check on the vehicle Jan. 11, 2017. The tank had spent nearly two months in storage as it was shipped from Fort Carson, Colo. to Poland where it will be used as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. 1-68 AR has begun a nine-month rotation to Eastern Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Rotating U.S.-based units through the European theater on a heel-to-toe rotation exercises our ability to assemble forces quickly, familiarizes Soldiers with their multinational counterparts while in a complex security environment and demonstrates deterrence.
