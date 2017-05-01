(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Demonstration

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Spc. Fatima Konteh 

    367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Joshua Richmond and U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Mark Weeks, Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team, Fort Benning, Ga., put on a shotgun trick demonstration for local influential members as one of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl events. The U.S. Army All-American Bowl is the nation’s premier high school football game.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Demonstration [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Fatima Konteh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

