U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Joshua Richmond and U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Mark Weeks, Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team, Fort Benning, Ga., put on a shotgun trick demonstration for local influential members as one of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl events. The U.S. Army All-American Bowl is the nation’s premier high school football game.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 16:57
|Photo ID:
|3092734
|VIRIN:
|170105-A-LV861-182
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Demonstration [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Fatima Konteh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Demonstration
