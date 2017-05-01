U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Joshua Richmond and U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Mark Weeks, Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team, Fort Benning, Ga., put on a shotgun trick demonstration for local influential members as one of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl events. The U.S. Army All-American Bowl is the nation’s premier high school football game.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 16:57 Photo ID: 3092734 VIRIN: 170105-A-LV861-182 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.36 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Demonstration [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Fatima Konteh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.