    PMW 770 UC4I Conference

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2016

    Photo by Krishna Jackson 

    Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command

    161215-N-RP435-003 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 15, 2016) Mr. Mike Hutter, center front row, Navy Undersea Integration Program Office (PMW 770) technical director, participates in a discussion during a brief by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Bryan Juntunen at the Undersea Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (UC4I) Conference. Juntunen briefed attendees about the Mobile User Objective Satellite System (MUOS) and how it contributes to the Navy's undersea mission. The UC4I Conference was hosted by PMW 770 and the MITRE Corp and provided a forum for professionals who play a role in the development, advancement, management, maintenance and operation of undersea technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna M. Jackson/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 16:59
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PMW 770 UC4I Conference, by Krishna Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    PMW 770
    Undersea C4I

