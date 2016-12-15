161215-N-RP435-003 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 15, 2016) Mr. Mike Hutter, center front row, Navy Undersea Integration Program Office (PMW 770) technical director, participates in a discussion during a brief by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Bryan Juntunen at the Undersea Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (UC4I) Conference. Juntunen briefed attendees about the Mobile User Objective Satellite System (MUOS) and how it contributes to the Navy's undersea mission. The UC4I Conference was hosted by PMW 770 and the MITRE Corp and provided a forum for professionals who play a role in the development, advancement, management, maintenance and operation of undersea technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna M. Jackson/Released)

Date Taken: 12.15.2016 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US This work, PMW 770 UC4I Conference, by Krishna Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.