(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Military and Industry Talk Undersea Integration

    PMW 770 UC4I Conference

    Photo By Krishna Jackson | 161215-N-RP435-003 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 15, 2016) Mr. Mike Hutter, center front row, Navy...... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Story by Krishna Jackson 

    Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command

    The Navy's Undersea Integration Program Office (PMW 770) hosted a three-day program review to discuss undersea integration and modernization and the status of various Navy programs, Dec. 13 to 15.

    The review provided a forum for professionals who play a role in the development, advancement, management, maintenance and operation of undersea technology to engage in conversations with leaders, acquisition professionals, scientists, engineers and others in Navy Undersea Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (UC4I) program management.

    "We are here to have constructive conversations about the modernization of the Navy's undersea systems and programs of record," said Mike Hutter, PMW 770 technical director, during a review of the action items resulting from the three days of discussions.

    Military and civilian personnel from various commands and organizations attended the review along with representatives from the Royal Canadian Navy and United Kingdom's (UK) Royal Navy. The UK and Canada regularly participate in the Navy's Rim of the Pacific biennial exercise and Canada takes part in the annual crisis response exercise Trident Warrior.

    According to Capt. Ed Anderson, PMW 770 program manager, working with foreign military partners to align integration efforts helps improve interoperability during operations and training exercises.

    "What good is working together if we can't communicate across platforms," said Anderson. "Keeping an open dialogue with our partners allows us to collaborate on our modernization efforts as we strive to align our systems so they can communicate with each other during critical operations."

    PMW 770 plays a critical role in the advancement of Undersea C4I systems that contribute to the submarine's unique abilities to conduct missions of nuclear deterrence, sea control and force projection.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 14:25
    Story ID: 220135
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military and Industry Talk Undersea Integration, by Krishna Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    LINKS

    Navy Talks Undersea Integrationhttp://www.navy.mil/submit/display.asp?story_id=98367

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Undersea
    PEO C4I
    PMW 770

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT