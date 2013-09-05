(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Through the Fog

    Through the Fog

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2013

    Joint Base San Antonio

    An instructor pilot walks onto the flightline while maintenance crews inspect at UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at Lowe Army Heliport, Fort Rucker, Ala. Maintenance of existing equipment is crucial to keeping operating costs low for the multi-functional aircraft that has been used around the world for the past three decades. (U.S. Army photo/Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Kosterman).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2013
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 15:27
    Photo ID: 3090514
    VIRIN: 130509-A-WF509-004
    Resolution: 3069x2046
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Through the Fog, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Black Hawk
    Black Hawk helicopter
    Army Strong
    Fort Rucker
    flight school
    helicopter
    U.S. Army
    Army
    UH-60
    USAACE
    Lowe
    sequestration
    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
    Lowe Army Heliport
    FSXXI
    Army Flier

