Through the Fog

An instructor pilot walks onto the flightline while maintenance crews inspect at UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at Lowe Army Heliport, Fort Rucker, Ala. Maintenance of existing equipment is crucial to keeping operating costs low for the multi-functional aircraft that has been used around the world for the past three decades. (U.S. Army photo/Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Kosterman).

