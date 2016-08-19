Fort Rucker aviation support contract transfers to MICC

Courtesy Photo | An instructor pilot walks onto the flightline while maintenance crews inspect at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An instructor pilot walks onto the flightline while maintenance crews inspect at UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at Lowe Army Heliport, Fort Rucker, Ala. Maintenance of existing equipment is crucial to keeping operating costs low for the multi-functional aircraft that has been used around the world for the past three decades. (U.S. Army photo/Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Kosterman). see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas -- (Aug. 19, 2016) Officials from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command are poised to manage the execution of the largest acquisition in its seven-year history with the transfer of contract oversight for U.S. Army rotary wing maintenance services at Fort Rucker, Alabama.



The combined effort supporting the aviation maintenance mission at Fort Rucker and Fort Benning, Georgia, includes a January 2018 award of a follow-on contract with a period performance for up to 10 years.



Officials from the MICC plan to release a draft request for proposal for aviation maintenance service Sept. 1 on the Federal Business Opportunities website at www.fbo.gov. An industry day tour at Fort Rucker is scheduled for Oct. 5 so that all interested industry representatives have the opportunity to see the aviation mission, ask questions directly from oversight personnel and hold one-on-one discussions. More information on the industry day and registration can be found by emailing usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.rucker-maintenance-follow-on@mail.mil, or registering for updates at www.fbo.gov.



Brig. Gen. Jeff Gabbert, the MICC commanding general, said the complexity of the aviation maintenance services contract presents another opportunity to demonstrate the Army's commitment to preserving government transparency throughout this acquisition process.



"As a vigilant steward of the public's trust, we'll approach this vital aviation contract just as we do all others by ensuring the confidence in the integrity of the acquisition process to the American people and industry," Gabbert said. "We will strive to work with industry by rigorously defining capability requirements, continuously seeking innovative solutions, and soliciting and incorporating feedback."



The lead contracting officer for this effort is Dean Carsello, who will guide a team of acquisition professionals at the MICC-Fort Rucker contracting office, MICC Field Directorate Office at Fort Eustis, Virginia, and MICC headquarters at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



"The MICC acquisition workforce is eager and willing to take on this challenge," Carsello said. "We've assembled a dedicated team of professionals possessing the depth of experience and specific skill sets necessary to accomplish the critical acquisition and meet the mission needs of our customers and the Army."



Approximately 3,700 students accomplish pilot training annually at Fort Rucker, accounting for about one-fourth of all Army annual flying hours. USAACE trains, educates and develops Army aviation professionals and integrates aviation capabilities for the warfighter in support of combatant commanders and Soldiers on the ground. In addition, the contract supports the Air Force's advanced rotary training mission.



Rotary-wing aircraft training and maintenance at Fort Rucker and Fort Benning include the AH-64D/E Apache, Mi-17, UH-60A/L/M Black Hawk, OH-58C Kiowa, and CH-47D/F Chinook. The installation is also responsible for training in FAA-certified commercial aircraft from Bell Helicopter and the Airbus Helicopters Inc. Alabama sites at which Army pilots are trained include Cairns Army Airfield, Hanchey Army Heliport, Knox Army Heliport, Lowe Army Heliport, and Shell Army Heliport.



Headquartered at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the MICC is made up of about 1,500 military and civilian members assigned to three contracting support brigades and a field directorate office throughout the United States who are responsible for contracting for Soldiers. In fiscal 2015, the command executed more than 36,000 contract actions valued at more than $5.2 billion across the Army, including $2.25 billion to American small businesses. The command also managed more than 600,000 Government Purchase Card Program transactions in fiscal 2015 valued at an additional $747 million.