Airman William Tracy, 50th Space Wing Public Affairs specialist, grew up in rural Maine, but found his home in the Air Force. It was the best decision he ever made. (U.S. Air Force photo/1st. Lt. Darren Domingo)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 15:03
|Photo ID:
|3090482
|VIRIN:
|161201-F-NG695-001
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|7.68 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, As good as it gets, by 2nd Lt. Darren Domingo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT