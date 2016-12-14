Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. David J. Pinter Sr. presents Lou Ann M. Mittelstaedt with a Superior Civilian Service Award on Dec. 14, 2016, during a ceremony at Fort McCoy. Mittelstaedt served in the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Officer for 33 years. Mittelstaedt is a native of Tomah, Wis., and currently resides in Warrens, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2016 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 12:00 Photo ID: 3090093 VIRIN: 161214-A-OK556-751 Resolution: 2171x1736 Size: 3.01 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: TOMAH, WI, US Hometown: WARRENS, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tomah native, Warrens resident, retires from federal service, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.