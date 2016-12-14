Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. David J. Pinter Sr. presents Lou Ann M. Mittelstaedt with a Superior Civilian Service Award on Dec. 14, 2016, during a ceremony at Fort McCoy. Mittelstaedt served in the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Officer for 33 years. Mittelstaedt is a native of Tomah, Wis., and currently resides in Warrens, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 12:00
|Photo ID:
|3090093
|VIRIN:
|161214-A-OK556-751
|Resolution:
|2171x1736
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|TOMAH, WI, US
|Hometown:
|WARRENS, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tomah native, Warrens resident, retires from federal service, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Tomah native, Warrens resident, retires from federal service
LEAVE A COMMENT