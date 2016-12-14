(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tomah native, Warrens resident, retires from federal service

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. David J. Pinter Sr. presents Lou Ann M. Mittelstaedt with a Superior Civilian Service Award on Dec. 14, 2016, during a ceremony at Fort McCoy. Mittelstaedt served in the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Officer for 33 years. Mittelstaedt is a native of Tomah, Wis., and currently resides in Warrens, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 12:00
    Photo ID: 3090093
    VIRIN: 161214-A-OK556-751
    Resolution: 2171x1736
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: TOMAH, WI, US
    Hometown: WARRENS, WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tomah native, Warrens resident, retires from federal service, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Tomah
    Warrens
    Mittelstaedt

