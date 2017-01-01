Tomah native, Warrens resident, retires from federal service

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. David J. Pinter Sr. presents Lou Ann M....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. David J. Pinter Sr. presents Lou Ann M. Mittelstaedt with a Superior Civilian Service Award on Dec. 14, 2016, during a ceremony at Fort McCoy. Mittelstaedt served in the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Officer for 33 years. Mittelstaedt is a native of Tomah, Wis., and currently resides in Warrens, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol) see less | View Image Page

Lou Ann M. Mittelstaedt of Warrens, Wis., concluded her 32.5-year federal civil service career with retirement Dec. 31 at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Mittelstaedt, who retired from the position of Supervisory Public Affairs Specialist, worked with the Public Affairs Office for her entire career, serving positions of increasing responsibility throughout the years.



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. David J. Pinter Sr. presided over a mid-December retirement ceremony in which Mittelstaedt was presented with the Army Superior Civilian Service Award with medals and lapel pin, a Certificate of Appreciation, a Certificate of Retirement with lapel pin, and a Commander's Coin.



On behalf of the Public Affairs Office team, Pinter presented Mittelstaedt with a U.S. flag that had been flown from the installation flagpole in her honor earlier in the month.



Pinter also presented Mittelstaedt's husband, Gary, with a letter of appreciation and a Commander's Coin in honor and acknowledgement of the important role of family support in career success.



Mittelstaedt said she was humbled by the awards, and honored and grateful for the opportunity to have worked as a federal civil servant at Wisconsin's only Army installation.



"I am so proud to have been a part of the hard-working Total Force team at this world-class installation," she said. "The mission growth and modernization that has occurred at the post throughout the past three decades was incredible. To have had a career that provided support to members of America's armed forces and helped to communicate the contributions that Fort McCoy has made to the nation and record the post's history has been a very meaningful and exciting journey," she said.