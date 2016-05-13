(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Find the FOD, save a jet

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.13.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Stratton 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 35th Fighter Wing particiapte in a wing-wide foreign object damage, or FOD, walk following a major storm that whipped debris across the flightline May 13, 2016, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. More than 500 Airmen joined the effort leading to a clean flightline ready for the next mission. FOD walks save the Air Force tens of millions of dollars in aircraft damage costs each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 00:16
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Find the FOD, save a jet, by SSgt Benjamin Stratton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Photography
    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Photojournalist
    military
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    U.S. Air Force

