Find the FOD, save a jet

Airmen with the 35th Fighter Wing particiapte in a wing-wide foreign object damage, or FOD, walk following a major storm that whipped debris across the flightline May 13, 2016, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. More than 500 Airmen joined the effort leading to a clean flightline ready for the next mission. FOD walks save the Air Force tens of millions of dollars in aircraft damage costs each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton)
