Airmen with the 35th Fighter Wing particiapte in a wing-wide foreign object damage, or FOD, walk following a major storm that whipped debris across the flightline May 13, 2016, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. More than 500 Airmen joined the effort leading to a clean flightline ready for the next mission. FOD walks save the Air Force tens of millions of dollars in aircraft damage costs each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2016 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 00:16 Photo ID: 3089685 VIRIN: 160513-F-JF989-097 Resolution: 6373x3585 Size: 2.12 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Find the FOD, save a jet, by SSgt Benjamin Stratton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.