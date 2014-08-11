(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    403rd Wing participates in Gulf Coast Veterans Parade [Image 1 of 8]

    403rd Wing participates in Gulf Coast Veterans Parade

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2014

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens 

    403rd Wing

    Master Sgt. Brian Lamar, 403rd Wing public affairs noncommissioned officer in charge, pilots Lil' Bill past the grandstands in front of city hall in Biloxi, Mississippi during the Gulf Coast Veterans Parade Nov. 8. Members of the 403rd Wing from Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, guided Lil' Bill, a mock C-130J aircraft, down the road during the event. Hundreds of people turned out to view the procession of floats, bands and marching units to show their appreciation for members of the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2014
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 15:13
    Photo ID: 3089326
    VIRIN: 141108-F-GA223-033
    Resolution: 5041x3360
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd Wing participates in Gulf Coast Veterans Parade [Image 1 of 8], by TSgt Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Veterans Parade
    403rd Wing
    Lil' Bill

