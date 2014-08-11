403rd Wing participates in Gulf Coast Veterans Parade

Master Sgt. Brian Lamar, 403rd Wing public affairs noncommissioned officer in charge, pilots Lil' Bill past the grandstands in front of city hall in Biloxi, Mississippi during the Gulf Coast Veterans Parade Nov. 8. Members of the 403rd Wing from Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, guided Lil' Bill, a mock C-130J aircraft, down the road during the event. Hundreds of people turned out to view the procession of floats, bands and marching units to show their appreciation for members of the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens)

