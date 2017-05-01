(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ANG Director Inducted Into Order Of The Sword [Image 1 of 6]

    ANG Director Inducted Into Order Of The Sword

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. William Buchanan 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Col. Brian K. Johnson, 101st Air and Space Operations Group commander, speaks to attendees during his retirement ceremony at the Heritage Club on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida Jan. 5, 2017. Johnson served as the 101st AOG commander for two years, completing his 26 year career. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William J. Buchanan/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 16:37
    Photo ID: 3088955
    VIRIN: 170105-Z-IC953-189
    Resolution: 4588x3140
    Size: 7.39 MB
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG Director Inducted Into Order Of The Sword [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt William Buchanan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    101st
    Florida
    AOG

