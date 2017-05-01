Col. Brian K. Johnson, 101st Air and Space Operations Group commander, speaks to attendees during his retirement ceremony at the Heritage Club on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida Jan. 5, 2017. Johnson served as the 101st AOG commander for two years, completing his 26 year career. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William J. Buchanan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 01.07.2017 16:37 Photo ID: 3088955 VIRIN: 170105-Z-IC953-189 Resolution: 4588x3140 Size: 7.39 MB Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANG Director Inducted Into Order Of The Sword [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt William Buchanan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.