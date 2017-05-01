(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mentoring the best of the best [Image 1 of 2]

    Mentoring the best of the best

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Anshu Pandeya 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Angelique Nuñez enjoys as the U.S Army All-American Marching Band practices during U.S. Army All-American Bowl week. The All-American Bowl is the nation’s premier high school football game. The 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl will be broadcast live on NBC at 12 p.m. CDT, Saturday, Jan. 7, at the San Antonio Alamodome. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Anshu Pandeya, 372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 02:55
    Photo ID: 3088537
    VIRIN: 170105-A-IB772-067
    Resolution: 4753x3395
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mentoring the best of the best [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Anshu Pandeya, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Mentoring the best of the best
    Mentoring the best of the best

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mentoring the best of the best

    TAGS

    Soldier
    NCO
    Warrior
    military photojournalism
    Warriors
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army All-American Bowl
    Alamodome
    U.S. Army All-American Marching Band
    Soldiers
    Army Reserve
    Texas
    San Antonio
    TX
    U.S. Army
    noncommissioned officer
    Military City USA
    Army photographer
    All American Bowl
    All-American Bowl
    Army All-American Bowl
    Army photo
    Citizen-Soldier
    Warrior-Citizen
    military photography
    U.S. Army All American Bowl
    Army picture
    military photograph
    military picture
    Army All American Bowl
    Army Reserve photo
    Army Reserve photograph
    Army Reserve photographer
    Army Reserve photojournalism
    All American Marching Band
    Operational Reserve
    Twice the Citizen
    2X Citizen
    Army photojournalism
    All-American Marching Band
    Army All-American Marching Band
    commisioned officer
    2017USABowl
    2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl
    2017 All American Bowl
    2017 All-American Bowl
    2017 Army All-American Bowl
    All-American Bowl 2017
    2017 Army All American Bowl
    2017 U.S. Army All American Bowl
    All American Bowl 2017
    2017 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band
    2017 Army All-American Marching Band
    2017 All-American Marching Band
    2017 U.S. Army All American Marching Band
    U.S. Army All American Marching Band
    2017 Army All American Marching Band
    Army All American Marching Band
    2017 All American Marching Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT