    49th AMXS secures victory [Image 4 of 7]

    49th AMXS secures victory

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Senior Airman Tamanthony, a 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load crew member from Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., fastens a bolt on an MQ-9 Reaper during the annual load competition here May 4. Teams from the 54th Fighter Group and the 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron here competed by testing their ability to quickly load training weapon systems onto their respective aircraft. (Last names are withheld due to operational requirements) (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 19:12
    Photo ID: 3088238
    VIRIN: 160504-F-KN558-056
    Resolution: 1374x1718
    Size: 954.67 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th AMXS secures victory [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ACC
    Holloman AFB
    media contest

