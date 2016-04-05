49th AMXS secures victory

Senior Airman Tamanthony, a 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load crew member from Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., fastens a bolt on an MQ-9 Reaper during the annual load competition here May 4. Teams from the 54th Fighter Group and the 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron here competed by testing their ability to quickly load training weapon systems onto their respective aircraft. (Last names are withheld due to operational requirements) (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)

