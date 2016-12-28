Bernard named Nashville District Employee of the Month for November 2016

Tony Bernard, maintenance mechanic, works at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s maintenance facilities in Somerset, Ky., Dec. 28, 2016. The district recently named Bernard employee of the month for November for his initiative and ingenuity that resulted in a partnership with the Russell County Vocational School to build a new fee collection booth and 15 picnic tables for Kendall Campground below Wolf Creek Dam at Lake Cumberland. (USACE photo by Park Ranger Ashley Webster)

