U.S. Army Pvt. Gabriel Hassoun, Joint Task Force-Bravo Army Forces, walks with an elderly woman during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise operation in Trujillo, Honduras, July 29, 2016. While MEDRETEs greatly help the local populations where they are conducted, the service members executing the operations also receive valuable medical training and experience that comes from operating in remote and/or austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Siuta B. Ika)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2016 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 13:15 Photo ID: 3085900 VIRIN: 160729-F-JB386-258 Resolution: 3795x2530 Size: 3.25 MB Location: TRUJILLO, HN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walk with me [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Siuta Ika, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.