    Walk with me [Image 1 of 5]

    Walk with me

    TRUJILLO, HONDURAS

    07.29.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Siuta Ika 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Pvt. Gabriel Hassoun, Joint Task Force-Bravo Army Forces, walks with an elderly woman during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise operation in Trujillo, Honduras, July 29, 2016. While MEDRETEs greatly help the local populations where they are conducted, the service members executing the operations also receive valuable medical training and experience that comes from operating in remote and/or austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Siuta B. Ika)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 13:15
    Photo ID: 3085900
    VIRIN: 160729-F-JB386-258
    Resolution: 3795x2530
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: TRUJILLO, HN 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walk with me [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Siuta Ika, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Walk with me
    Don't look at me
    JTF-Bravo MEDRETE
    JTF-Bravo honors life and service of fallen Soldier
    Coordination, support package key in Honduran-led counter-drug operation

    escort
    MEDRETE
    Honduras

