Army Divers: Engineers of the deep

U.S. Army Spc. David Plummer, a second class diver assigned to the 569th Engineer Dive Detachment, prepares to surface-dive into the James River at Fort Eustis, Va., March 22, 2016. Plummer conducted a surface dive as part of upgrade training to become a salvage diver. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

Date Taken: 03.22.2016 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US