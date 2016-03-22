(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Divers: Engineers of the deep

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Army Spc. David Plummer, a second class diver assigned to the 569th Engineer Dive Detachment, prepares to surface-dive into the James River at Fort Eustis, Va., March 22, 2016. Plummer conducted a surface dive as part of upgrade training to become a salvage diver. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 08:55
    Photo ID: 3085724
    VIRIN: 160322-F-GX122-038
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Divers: Engineers of the deep, by SSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Eustis
    military
    US Army
    Army
    training
    U.S. Army Divers
    Army diving

