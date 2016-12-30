(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Refueling the fight against terrorism [Image 1 of 9]

    Refueling the fight against terrorism

    AFGHANISTAN

    12.30.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Fredericks 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Okkonen, 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, flies during a Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve mission over Iraq Dec. 30, 2016. The KC-135 provides aerial refueling capabilities for the CJTF as it supports the Iraqi Security Forces and the partnered forces in Syria as they work to liberate territory and people under the control of Da’esh. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 07:22
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling the fight against terrorism [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

