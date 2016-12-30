U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Okkonen, 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, flies during a Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve mission over Iraq Dec. 30, 2016. The KC-135 provides aerial refueling capabilities for the CJTF as it supports the Iraqi Security Forces and the partnered forces in Syria as they work to liberate territory and people under the control of Da’esh. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 07:22
|Photo ID:
|3085650
|VIRIN:
|161230-F-XF291-0187
|Resolution:
|4446x2959
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Refueling the fight against terrorism [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT