    Shriners Donate Circus Tickets to Kansas National Guard [Image 1 of 3]

    Shriners Donate Circus Tickets to Kansas National Guard

    TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    In a show of support for the Soldiers and Airmen of the Kansas National Guard and their families, the Topeka Arab Shrine donates approximately 2,500 tickets to the 2017 Shrine Circus to the Kansas National Guard during a brief presentation Jan. 4, 2017, at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard in Topeka. Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli, the adjutant general of Kansas, accepted the tickets on behalf of the Kansas National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary Sheely/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 16:26
    Photo ID: 3085230
    VIRIN: 170104-Z-VX744-018
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.23 MB
    Location: TOPEKA, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shriners Donate Circus Tickets to Kansas National Guard [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Kansas National Guard
    National Guard
    Kansas
    Kansas Army National Guard

