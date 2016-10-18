Moving as one

The 366th Security Forces Squadron emergency services team closes in on its target location during an exercise Oct. 19, 2016, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The team is a volunteer group learning advanced tactics through scenarios and physical training, working towards federal SWAT certification. If successful, it will be the first nationally recognized SWAT team in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jeremy D. Wolff/Released)

