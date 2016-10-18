(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Moving as one

    Moving as one

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2016

    Photo by Airman Jeremy Wolff 

    366th Fighter Wing

    The 366th Security Forces Squadron emergency services team closes in on its target location during an exercise Oct. 19, 2016, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The team is a volunteer group learning advanced tactics through scenarios and physical training, working towards federal SWAT certification. If successful, it will be the first nationally recognized SWAT team in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jeremy D. Wolff/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 14:04
    Photo ID: 3085098
    VIRIN: 161018-F-PB067-092
    Resolution: 4472x3389
    Size: 8.29 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moving as one [Image 1 of 2], by Amn Jeremy Wolff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Moving as one
    Sunset debrief

    TAGS

    formation
    SWAT
    SFS
    security forces
    EST
    emergency services team

