Pax River Sailor Named Region Junior Sailor of the Year

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. (Dec. 20, 2016) - Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Commandant, Naval District Washington, presents Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class (AW/SW) Timothy Godden with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at the regional Junior Sailor of the Year (JSOY) presentation ceremony Dec. 20 at NAS Patuxent River. Godden, of Naval Air Station Patuxent River's Air Operations Department, was named the Naval District Washington JSOY for fiscal year 2016.

