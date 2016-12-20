(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pax River Sailor Named Region Junior Sailor of the Year

    Pax River Sailor Named Region Junior Sailor of the Year

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, Md. (Dec. 20, 2016) - Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Commandant, Naval District Washington, presents Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class (AW/SW) Timothy Godden with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at the regional Junior Sailor of the Year (JSOY) presentation ceremony Dec. 20 at NAS Patuxent River. Godden, of Naval Air Station Patuxent River's Air Operations Department, was named the Naval District Washington JSOY for fiscal year 2016.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 11:37
    Photo ID: 3084744
    VIRIN: 161220-N-JP566-423
    Resolution: 2705x2006
    Size: 844.93 KB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 
    Hometown: SANTA FE, NM, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pax River Sailor Named Region Junior Sailor of the Year [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Pax River Sailor Named Region Junior Sailor of the Year
    Pax River Sailor Named Region Junior Sailor of the Year

    TAGS

    NDW
    Naval District Washington
    NAS
    Patuxent River
    Junior
    Sailor
    award
    JSOY

