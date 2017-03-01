A home is advertised for sale in Hampton Roads, Va., Jan. 3, 2017. The 733rd Civil Engineer Division Housing Referral Office at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. hosts a monthly home buying and selling seminar for all U.S. service members and civilians with access to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 10:51
|Photo ID:
|3084641
|VIRIN:
|170103-F-JC454-006
|Resolution:
|6888x4592
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Housing office: home buying, selling help exists, by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT