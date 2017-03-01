(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Housing office: home buying, selling help exists

    Housing office: home buying, selling help exists

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa Cleveland 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    A home is advertised for sale in Hampton Roads, Va., Jan. 3, 2017. The 733rd Civil Engineer Division Housing Referral Office at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. hosts a monthly home buying and selling seminar for all U.S. service members and civilians with access to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 10:51
    Photo ID: 3084641
    VIRIN: 170103-F-JC454-006
    Resolution: 6888x4592
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Housing office: home buying, selling help exists, by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    service members
    JBLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT