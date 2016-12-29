Staff Sgt. Phillip Smith of the 557th RED HORSE drives a front-end loader over a barricade at the new entry control point at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Dec. 30, 2016. RED HORSE assisted the 387th Expeditionary Support Squadron civil engineering flight with portions of the road project requiring heavy equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2016 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 04:43 Photo ID: 3084610 VIRIN: 161230-F-CA297-027 Resolution: 4708x3363 Size: 1.5 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 387th AEG, partner units complete road construction [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.