    387th AEG, partner units complete road construction

    387th AEG, partner units complete road construction

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.29.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Park 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Staff Sgt. Phillip Smith of the 557th RED HORSE drives a front-end loader over a barricade at the new entry control point at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Dec. 30, 2016. RED HORSE assisted the 387th Expeditionary Support Squadron civil engineering flight with portions of the road project requiring heavy equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 04:43
    Photo ID: 3084610
    VIRIN: 161230-F-CA297-027
    Resolution: 4708x3363
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 387th AEG, partner units complete road construction [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    387th AEG, partner units complete road construction
    387th AEG, partner units complete road construction
    387th AEG, partner units complete road construction

    387th AEG, partner units complete road construction

    AFCENT

