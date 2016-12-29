(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines, sailors volunteer at soup kitchen in Italy [Image 11 of 12]

    Marines, sailors volunteer at soup kitchen in Italy

    CATANIA, ITALY

    12.29.2016

    Photo by Cpl. Alexander Mitchell 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa

    Cpl. Timothy Dykes, a field radio operator with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa, passes a box to Cpl. Ryan Fratto, a field radio operator with SPMAGTF-CR-AF, at a soup kitchen in Catania, Italy, Dec. 29, 2016. Marines and sailors volunteered their time to help clean up the area and serve food during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander Mitchell/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 01.02.2017 09:26
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines, sailors volunteer at soup kitchen in Italy [Image 1 of 12], by Cpl Alexander Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

