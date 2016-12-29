Cpl. Timothy Dykes, a field radio operator with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa, passes a box to Cpl. Ryan Fratto, a field radio operator with SPMAGTF-CR-AF, at a soup kitchen in Catania, Italy, Dec. 29, 2016. Marines and sailors volunteered their time to help clean up the area and serve food during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander Mitchell/released)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 09:26
|Photo ID:
|3083002
|VIRIN:
|161229-M-ML847-101
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|11.88 MB
|Location:
|CATANIA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines, sailors volunteer at soup kitchen in Italy [Image 1 of 12], by Cpl Alexander Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
