Staff Sgt. Juan, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain assistant, participates in a resiliency project at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Nov. 29, 2016. Deployed Airmen were asked questions regarding resilience through the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 00:26
|Photo ID:
|3082827
|VIRIN:
|161129-F-CO490-103
|Resolution:
|3095x3869
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, (Part 5) In their words: Deployed Airmen enduring the holidays, by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
(Part 5) In their words: Deployed Airmen enduring the holidays
