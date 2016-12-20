Shelter from the storm

A child living at a shelter in Pristina, Kosovo, plays with a toy Dec. 22. The boy is one of many taken by government officials from unfit homes. Soldiers from Camp Bondsteel visit every week to repair the leaks in the roof and visit with the children. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

