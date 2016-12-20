(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Shelter from the storm

    Shelter from the storm

    KOSOVO

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    A child living at a shelter in Pristina, Kosovo, plays with a toy Dec. 22. The boy is one of many taken by government officials from unfit homes. Soldiers from Camp Bondsteel visit every week to repair the leaks in the roof and visit with the children. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 15:02
    Photo ID: 3082353
    VIRIN: 161220-A-YS961-161
    Resolution: 3129x4693
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shelter from the storm, by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    I want you to know but I don’t know how to tell you

    TAGS

    community service
    shelter
    kfor
    community outreach
    soldiers
    Kosovo
    pristina
    kfor22

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT