Joheart (right), Toni (left) and Senior Airman David Owsianka (center), 374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs photojournalist, pose for a picture at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Washburn/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 00:30
|Photo ID:
|3082271
|VIRIN:
|160507-F-DS848-001
|Resolution:
|4626x3088
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Creating a military family despite paperwork struggles, by SrA David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Creating a military family despite paperwork struggles
LEAVE A COMMENT