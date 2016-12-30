USAF Total Force Band Plays Pasadena, Calif.

Musicians from the United States Air Force Total Force Band practice for their field show at Arcadia High School, Calif., Dec. 30, 2016. The USAF Total Force Band is kicking off the Air Force 70th Birthday celebration playing several venues in Southern California culminating with their appearance in the 128th Rose Parade. The band is comprised of active duty and Air National Guard musicians from around the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

