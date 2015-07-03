Security Forces train during UTA

Senior Airman Timothy Guise, 403rd Security Forces Squadron fire team member, packs away a Base X tent he helped assemble for training at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., March 7, 2015. The open-air tent is used mainly to protect personnel from the sun, rain and other weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens)

