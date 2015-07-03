(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Security Forces train during UTA [Image 1 of 16]

    Security Forces train during UTA

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2015

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens 

    403rd Wing

    Senior Airman Timothy Guise, 403rd Security Forces Squadron fire team member, packs away a Base X tent he helped assemble for training at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., March 7, 2015. The open-air tent is used mainly to protect personnel from the sun, rain and other weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2015
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 12:29
    Photo ID: 3081718
    VIRIN: 150307-F-GA223-008
    Resolution: 3457x5186
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces train during UTA [Image 1 of 16], by TSgt Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AFRC
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    Air Force Reserve Command
    403rd Wing
    USAF Reserve

