Senior Airman Timothy Guise, 403rd Security Forces Squadron fire team member, packs away a Base X tent he helped assemble for training at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., March 7, 2015. The open-air tent is used mainly to protect personnel from the sun, rain and other weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2015
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 12:29
|Photo ID:
|3081718
|VIRIN:
|150307-F-GA223-008
|Resolution:
|3457x5186
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Security Forces train during UTA [Image 1 of 16], by TSgt Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT