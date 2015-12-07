403 CES Inactivation Ceremony

Col. Beena Maharaj, the 403rd Mission Support Group commander assists Maj. Quinton Sasnett, the outgoing 403rd Civil Engineering Squadron commander with a casing the colors event during the 403rd CES inactivation ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base July 12.
