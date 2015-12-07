(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    403 CES Inactivation Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    403 CES Inactivation Ceremony

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2015

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens 

    403rd Wing

    Col. Beena Maharaj, the 403rd Mission Support Group commander assists Maj. Quinton Sasnett, the outgoing 403rd Civil Engineering Squadron commander with a casing the colors event during the 403rd CES inactivation ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base July 12.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2015
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 16:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403 CES Inactivation Ceremony [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Amodeo represents the 403rd Wing on Capitol Hill
    403 CES Inactivation Ceremony

    403rd CES
    403rd Civil Engineer Squadron

