A U.S. Air Force Academy football helmet is displayed in front of an HC-130J Combat King II, Dec. 29, 2016, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The team will be sporting the teeth, made famous by the Flying Tigers, when they take on the University of Southern Alabama in the Arizona Bowl. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Callaghan)
This work, Flying Tigers helmet [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Ryan Callaghan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
