Children at the McChord Child Development Center brush the teeth of a dinosaur as part of National Children’s Dental Health Month Feb. 25, 2016, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. Joint Base Lewis-McChord dental staffs traveled to the CDC to inform children about optimal oral health and hygiene.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2016 Date Posted: 12.29.2016 16:11 Photo ID: 3080708 VIRIN: 160225-F-PD986-049 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.19 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Children’s Dental Health Month [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Naomi Shipley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.