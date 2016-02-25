(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Children’s Dental Health Month [Image 1 of 5]

    Children’s Dental Health Month

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Naomi Shipley 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Children at the McChord Child Development Center brush the teeth of a dinosaur as part of National Children’s Dental Health Month Feb. 25, 2016, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. Joint Base Lewis-McChord dental staffs traveled to the CDC to inform children about optimal oral health and hygiene.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 16:11
    Photo ID: 3080708
    VIRIN: 160225-F-PD986-049
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Children’s Dental Health Month [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Naomi Shipley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Children’s Dental Health Month

