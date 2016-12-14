An Airman with the 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron special purpose shop tightens a bolt on a forklift at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 14, 2016. Airmen in the 5th LRS special purpose shop perform maintenance on various types of equipment, from gasoline and diesel engines, to hydraulic and air systems. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jonathan McElderry)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 11:36
|Photo ID:
|3080155
|VIRIN:
|161214-F-IY281-0140
|Resolution:
|2540x1720
|Size:
|1006.65 KB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 5 LRS Airmen maintain Minot’s vehicles [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Jonathan McElderry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT