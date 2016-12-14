(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    5 LRS Airmen maintain Minot’s vehicles [Image 1 of 6]

    5 LRS Airmen maintain Minot’s vehicles

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan McElderry 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman with the 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron special purpose shop tightens a bolt on a forklift at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 14, 2016. Airmen in the 5th LRS special purpose shop perform maintenance on various types of equipment, from gasoline and diesel engines, to hydraulic and air systems. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jonathan McElderry)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 11:36
    Photo ID: 3080155
    VIRIN: 161214-F-IY281-0140
    Resolution: 2540x1720
    Size: 1006.65 KB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5 LRS Airmen maintain Minot’s vehicles [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Jonathan McElderry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    5th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    5 LRS
    special purpose shop

