    Carolers “pass it on” in performance for Fisher House families [Image 2 of 2]

    Carolers “pass it on” in performance for Fisher House families

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2016

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Johnson 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Delia Colvin, Army veteran and international bestselling author, and friend Steven Gary, guitarist and vocalist, perform Christmas carols for children and their families Dec. 20, 2016 at the Fisher House, Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The Travis Fisher Houses are part of a collection of homes built on military bases to provide a place for families in need to stay without charge when a member is hospitalized. (U.S. Air Force photo/2nd Lt. Sarah Johnson)

