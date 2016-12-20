Carolers “pass it on” in performance for Fisher House families

Delia Colvin, Army veteran and international bestselling author, and friend Steven Gary, guitarist and vocalist, perform Christmas carols for children and their families Dec. 20, 2016 at the Fisher House, Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The Travis Fisher Houses are part of a collection of homes built on military bases to provide a place for families in need to stay without charge when a member is hospitalized. (U.S. Air Force photo/2nd Lt. Sarah Johnson)

