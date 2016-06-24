(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MO Air Guard Airman goes extra mile on and off the court [Image 2 of 3]

    MO Air Guard Airman goes extra mile on and off the court

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Nathan Dampf 

    131st Bomb Wing

    SrA Allanesha Smith, 131st Medical Group aerospace medical technician, takes on the role of social worker to help students she works with as a school nurse for an inner-city middle school. Smith works at Northeast Middle School where many students suffer from autism; some have epilepsy or diabetes, and one experienced brain cancer. To help counter the illnesses and lifestyles that the children deal with, Smith revamped the school’s sports program and after the school day ends, she coaches basketball, track and volleyball. Smith was recognized by the 131st MDG as Airman of the Year twice in a row. She has improved the MDG’s training program as the unit training manager and helped with the wing-wide student flight program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Nathan Dampf)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 17:47
    Photo ID: 3078449
    VIRIN: 160624-Z-DT605-014
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 829.28 KB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MO Air Guard Airman goes extra mile on and off the court [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Nathan Dampf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    MO Air Guard Airman goes extra mile on and off the court
    MO Air Guard Airman goes extra mile on and off the court
    MO Air Guard Airman goes extra mile on and off the court

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MO Air Guard Airman goes extra mile on and off the court

    TAGS

    Medical
    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT