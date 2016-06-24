MO Air Guard Airman goes extra mile on and off the court

SrA Allanesha Smith, 131st Medical Group aerospace medical technician, takes on the role of social worker to help students she works with as a school nurse for an inner-city middle school. Smith works at Northeast Middle School where many students suffer from autism; some have epilepsy or diabetes, and one experienced brain cancer. To help counter the illnesses and lifestyles that the children deal with, Smith revamped the school’s sports program and after the school day ends, she coaches basketball, track and volleyball. Smith was recognized by the 131st MDG as Airman of the Year twice in a row. She has improved the MDG’s training program as the unit training manager and helped with the wing-wide student flight program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Nathan Dampf)

