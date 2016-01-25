(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2016

    Photo by Michael Raynor 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    While deployed to Operation Desert Storm in 1990, Master Sgt. Ben Rausa and then eight year-old Stephen Rausa, (not related) began exchanging letters. (U.S. Air Force photo/Mike Raynor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 11:59
    Photo ID: 3077604
    VIRIN: 160125-F-EH471-002
    Resolution: 3680x2456
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Please Try to Write Back [Image 1 of 2], by Michael Raynor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AFSOC

