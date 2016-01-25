While deployed to Operation Desert Storm in 1990, Master Sgt. Ben Rausa and then eight year-old Stephen Rausa, (not related) began exchanging letters. (U.S. Air Force photo/Mike Raynor)
This work, Please Try to Write Back [Image 1 of 2], by Michael Raynor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
